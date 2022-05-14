Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

