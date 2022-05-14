Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

