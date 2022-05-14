Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOGO. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of Mogo stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 587,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Mogo has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.