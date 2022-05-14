Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,197,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

