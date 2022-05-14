Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells $20,858.76 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CFO David W. Meline sold 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $20,858.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

