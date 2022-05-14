Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Model N has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,524 shares of company stock worth $655,889 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Model N by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Model N by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

