Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

