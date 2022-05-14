Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in April

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

