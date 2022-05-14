Mithril Trading Down 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $12.59 million and $3.12 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00152697 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

