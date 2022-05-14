Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 4,650,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

