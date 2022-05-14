MIR COIN (MIR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.39 million and $28,011.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

