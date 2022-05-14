Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NERV opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.