Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will announce sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.09 million to $534.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,433. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

