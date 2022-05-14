Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 335 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 49,194,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,998,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.