Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,729,000 after purchasing an additional 923,835 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.