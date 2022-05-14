Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.66. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.