Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,308. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $270.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.22.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

