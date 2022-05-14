Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $10.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after acquiring an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.31. 1,529,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,001. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.84 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

