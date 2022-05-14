Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,937,000 after acquiring an additional 444,276 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 25,798,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,272,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

