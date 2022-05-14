Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 134 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

