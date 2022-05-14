MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

MVIS opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 118.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

