Michael Leslie Buker Buys 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,879.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$366,000.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.48 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$309.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

