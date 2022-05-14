MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Holdings Boosted by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,811,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 515,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

