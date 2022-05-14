MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 223,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,283. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.