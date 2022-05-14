MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.09

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 105297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.