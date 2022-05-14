Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 3.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $28,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCB traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.20. 246,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The firm has a market cap of $876.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.26. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

