Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

