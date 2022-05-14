Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 760 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.89.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,263. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

