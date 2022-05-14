Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $42.47. 1,985,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $43.83.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

