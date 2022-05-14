Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40.

