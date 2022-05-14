Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.82. 2,253,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

