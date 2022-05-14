Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

