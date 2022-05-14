Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $947,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

