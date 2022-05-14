Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $656,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

