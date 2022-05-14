Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.01. 1,399,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,831. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.