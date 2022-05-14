Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 781 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. 817,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

