MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLNK. Barclays reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $182,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

