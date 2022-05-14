MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLNK. Barclays reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $182,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
