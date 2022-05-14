Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MREO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 1,011,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
