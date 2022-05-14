Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($92.63) to €89.00 ($93.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($120.00) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €105.00 ($110.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

