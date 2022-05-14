Medicalchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,595.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $525,571.84 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

