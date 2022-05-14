MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Purchases $110,300.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $376,012.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $629.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $97,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

