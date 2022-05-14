MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Patrick Ryan Thompson Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00.

MAX opened at $10.33 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAX. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

