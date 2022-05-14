Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MEDAF opened at 0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.53. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 1.81.
About Medaro Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.