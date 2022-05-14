McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 4.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,448. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

