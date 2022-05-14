McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $245.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $251.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

