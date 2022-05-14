McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average is $251.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

