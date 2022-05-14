McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 881,714 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $245.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.