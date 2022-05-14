McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

MCD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

