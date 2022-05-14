Maverix Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

MMX stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$793.37 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

