Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.