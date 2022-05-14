Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $154,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

